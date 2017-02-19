Same story, same great play as Rotary Musical marks 40th anniversary with ‘South Pacific’

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

BRACEBRIDGE — Some things never change.

Forty years after the Bracebridge Rotary Club began its musical theatre offerings to break up the winter it’s the same old story.

A timeless tale of love, hate, fear and racism resonates the same today as it did 20 years ago when the club staged the play a second time in 1997.

Today, in 2017, it’s the same great story that stands the sad test of those times and these.

So, how does a trip to the south Pacific sound?

Flee a cold, negative winter — bask in the tropical paradise with a good book.

The Rotary musical offers all that good stuff the next two weekends at the Rene Caisse Theatre — while not letting you totally escape reality at home.

“Tales of the South Pacific,’ James A. Michener’s 1947 Pulitzer novel inspired the 1949 Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein Broadway hit “South Pacific,”

It was the club’s first play in 1977 and they produced it again in 1997.

A fun two hours of great local entertainment, filled with enjoyable song and dance routines of not so surprisingly good quality. The kind of talented numbers Muskoka theatre-goers have grown accustomed to in recent years.

And a production that older audiences will wince at, but recall fondly and enjoy for its thrusting and parrying dialogue; and younger viewers will be left wondering how it still goes on.

The show is directed by Sherisee Stevens and Neil Barlow leads the balcony.

Among its iconic show tunes are “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash that Man Right Out of My Hair,” “Bali Ha’i,” “Dites-moi,” and “Happy Talk.”

But it’s its signature song that resonates today, echoing a hatred that’s as hard to rid as a presidential tirade.

“You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” underscores the resolving theme of this romantic American play set in the south Pacific during the Second War and reflects the turmoil of racism pervading the world yet 68 years later.

The controversial song was subject to widespread criticism, and deemed inappropriate for the musical stage.

Sung by the character Lieutenant Joseph Cable, the iconic song is preceded by the line saying racism “… is not born in you! It happens after you’re born.”

Michener recalled, “The authors replied stubbornly that this number represented why they had wanted to do this play, and that even if it meant the failure of the production, it was going to stay in.”

The plot centres on an American nurse Nellie Forbush stationed on a south Pacific island, who falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate French plantation owner Emile D. Becque. However, she struggles to accept his mixed-race children. A secondary romance, between Cable and a young Tonkinese woman, explores his fears of the social consequences should he marry his Asian sweetheart.

Sex and gender roles are key subplots in this daring drama.

Serge Charlebois, who plays Cable, says the show is “given currency today” by attitudes on ethnicity and immigration.

Charlebois is up to the task of reciting the famous penetrating lines:

“You’ve got to be taught

To hate and fear,

You’ve got to be taught

From year to year,

It’s got to be drummed

In your dear little ear

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made,

And people whose skin is a diff’rent shade,

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late,

Before you are six or seven or eight,

To hate all the people your relatives hate,

You’ve got to be carefully taught!”

Charlebois delivers them in a deliciously judicious fashion that causes ponder.

Charlebois and Parres Allen, the other male co-lead, bring new voices and vibrancy to the Muskoka Rotary playhouses.

Both were longtime members of the Deerhurst “Decades” review stage show that ended last year.

Fortunately for Muskoka audiences they haven’t moved on.

(Charlebois’s wife, Kasey, who was also in the Deerhust cast, now runs the modern Dance Project, formerly the Huntsville Ballet School, where he helps teach.)

In May Charlebois will be in the Huntsville Theatre Company’s production of “Mending Fences” at the Chaffey Hall.

Their counterparts are a pair of familiar local female leads Tracy Hoehner (director, actor, Rene Caisse manager), as Forbush, and Aussa Penniall (last year’s Mary Poppins) is Bloody Mary.

Barlow says this cast is one of Rotary’s best singing ensembles ever.

“We all have our prejudices,” said Charlebois at a rehearsal last week, explaining how as an actor he had to get in touch with them to bring his riveting soliloquy to the stage.

“But we can forgive him, because it’s a piece of its time.”

Allen, who was in and out of the Deerhurst show over a decade (taking one of those years off to work with Les Stroud the Survivor Man), before it closed two year ago, played Cable’s part in 2003 with the Sunshine Festival in Orillia.

He says this time he brings more life experience to part of Emile.

The Saskatoon native was the Huntsville Rotary’s production of “Shrek” and has done “Medieval Times” theatre in Toronto, where he attended nearby Sheridan Theatre in Oakville to study acting and theatre arts. He still works at Deerhurst in AV.

He was also an assistant producer and writer for the Decades show. He loves comedy and last year he played one of the male leads in a female version of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” in Moncton.

He also loves ballroom dancing and teaches it once a month in Huntsville.

Parres says eventually “victory overcomes racism.”

Among other actors to watch for are Maiya Dyni and Harry Jones, who play Ngana and Jerome, Emile’s children; Stephen Morton who plays Luther Billis; Kyung-a-Lee, who plays Liat, Bloody Mary’s daughter; and Yvonne Higgins, who plays nurse Dinah McGregor.

The show-run begins with the annual Rotary gala this Thursday night, Feb. 23, then Friday and Saturday nights, with a Sunday matinee. The following weekend, it on Thursday and Friday nights, with the final performance Saturday afternoon.

Gala tickets for the Thursday Feb. 23 are $85 for the show and dinner before, by David Friessen of Riverwalk Weeknights tickets are $35 or $30 for the matinees.