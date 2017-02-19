Northwood Brass warm up to St. James Anglican Church for cozy winter afternoon of music

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — St. James Anglican Church is celebrating it’s 150th anniversary this year.

The same year Canada came into being, Anglican congregants in Gravenhurst were setting up their first parish on Hotchkiss Street just off Muskoka Road.

To mark the occasion church members are holding a number of events, culuminating in a dinner at the Seniors’ Centre this summer.

Among the happenings are concerts and speakers each month.

Last month, FOGG (Five Old Guys) kicked the musical portion off.

And this past Saturday, Northwood Brass were the guest performers on a beautifully warm winter’s afternoon that drew an appreciative audience of about 50 people.

Under the direction of well-known musician and concert and band leader Neil Barlow, he brought along a traditional brass quintet — augmented by percussion.

With his wife Kim also playing cornet (and who was also celebrating a birthday and receiving a surprise band serenade) they were joined by Merrill Perret on trombone, Karen Richards on French horn, Fran Harvey on tuba and her husband Paul Minnoch on drums.

With quite a very varied repertoire at their disposal, six Muskoka musicians mixed up their program starting with a piece by Handel, some 400 years old, music that was composed for the British monarch cruising down the Thames followed by an accompanying orchestra in the launch behind them, to a blend of big band, Beatles, pop and ever popular show tunes – including a piece from the Bracebridge Rotary Musical “South Pacific” they’re all playing in at the Rene Caisse starting this Thursday night.

Watch here for March’s musical guest.

Also, on Feb. 24, Dr. Megory Anderson, theologian, author, comparative religions scholar and the founder and CEO of the Sacred Dying Foundation based in San Francisco, will be their guest speaker. See related story elsewhere on MuskokaTODAILY.com