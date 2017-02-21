Feb. 22 heart of Scout-Guide week in Muskoka

BRACEBRIDGE — February is a special month for Scouts and Girl Guides worldwide.

Each year, both groups celebrate February 22, the birthday of Scouts founder, Lord Robert Baden- Powell and his wife, the World Chief Guide, Lady Olave Baden-Powell.

For the past four decades in Canada Scout-Guide Week has been recognized. This year Scout-Guide Week is February 19 – 26.

Monday, leaders and youth representing Beaver Scouts, Cub Scouts, Scouts, Venturer Scouts, Sparks, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and Pathfinders, joined Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith in raising the Scouts Canada Flag at the Town of Bracebridge town hall.

Smith took time to thank the many volunteers in both scouting and guiding who give up so much of their time to create the fun and rewarding programming for the town’s youth. Recalling his recent visit to the 3rd Bracebridge Beaver Scout meeting, Smith said to the gathered youth: “Keep having a good time, keep making friends, and keep learning all these wonderful things. Have a fantastic week.”

Youth can register in scouting or guiding throughout the year. To register your child contact Diana MacDonald at 705-645-2171 (First Bracebridge) or Liz McIsaac at 705-646-0474 (Third Bracebridge).

To register your child in guiding, contact Audrey Forth at 705-645-8331.

You can also surf over to www.scouts.ca or www.girlguides.ca to find a group near to you.

Scouts Canada, the country’s leading youth organization, offers fun and exciting outdoor adventure for boys, girls and youth ages 5 – 26 in communities across Canada. Over 75,000 young people enjoy Scouts Canada’s programs, which are provided by over 23,000 caring and dedicated volunteers. For healthy, active living, leadership skills, and caring for the environment: it starts with Scouts. Scouts Canada’s national office is located in Ottawa.

For more information, contact Shawn Forth, 3rd Bracebridge Colony Scouter, deputy area commissioner – membership and public relations, Scouts Canada, Whispering Pines Area at 705-706-2500 (cell).