GHS closure reprieve possible at school board meeting Feb. 28

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — February 28 will be a big day for educational prospects here.

Plans for a Chinese school will be unveiled in the afternoon and at night the public school board could postpone an accommodation review of the high school.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board director of education Larry Hope has recommended to board members they wait to the fall of 2019 to decide whether to close GHS due to low enrollment.

Hope put forward a motion at the board’s committee of the whole meeting and next Tuesday it could be approved if the meeting minutes are accepted — unless the item is pulled for further discussion.

GHS Here to Stay members are cautiously optimistic.

The community committee opposing the closure have been rallying public support and promoting the benefits of the smaller school

Meanwhile, a private Chinese high school could be built at the former Muskoka Centre within that two-year window.

Two meetings Feb. 28 — one at the Opera House followed by one at the town hall — will provide more details on that proposal.