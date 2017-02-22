Driver of suspect white SUV asked girls 9, 10 to get into vehicle in Orillia

ORILLIA — Police here are looking for white SUV after two young girls reported a male asked them to get into the vehicle to help with directions.

OPP say on Tuesday February 21 the responded to two separate calls.

They say that at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Fittons Road and Fittons Heights area of Orillia the driver of the SUV approached a nine-year-old female and asked her to get in his vehicle and help him with directions.

Ten minutes later the driver approached a 10-year-old girl in the same area and asked her to get in the vehicle.

Police say in both instances the girls ignored the driver and reported the incidents.

The SUV was reported to be travelling West on Fittons Road.

It is described as: white, with tinted windows.

No licence plate information was recorded.

The drive is described as a white male in his 30s, with very short hair (described as shaved head), and no beard,

Clean shaven

Police would like to speak to the driver or owner of the SUV.

If anyone knows who this person is or has any information they are encouraged to call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.