Miller questions Wynne about Muskoka Meats hydro bill, locked out CAS workers

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

QUEEN’S PARK — The return of the legislature in Toronto has local MPP Norm Miller busily questioning the premier directly on behalf of a local business owner over soaring hydro bills and on behalf of locked out CAS workers.

On Tuesday morning, in first question period of the 2017 session, the Parry Sound–Muskoka member of Provincial Parliment questioned the premier directly on the plight facing local small businesses, he said in release.

Using the example of Muskoka Meats in Gravenhurst, Miller highlighted the immense burden that small rural business face under Ontario’s uncompetitive hydro system.

Muskoka Meats owner Dave Purdon is struggling to replenish his stock after being forced to launch a half-price sale of frozen meats on Facebook in order to pay his hydro bill and keep his business running.

Miller was one of many MPPs to raise the issue of soaring hydro rates in the house. However he stressed the unfortunate extremes that some small businesses, like Muskoka Meats, have to go to in order to pay their electricity bills.

Premier Kathleen Wynne directed the question to the Minister of Energy, Glenn Thibeault who referenced the 8 per cent rebate that came into effect on January 1. Though he did go on to state that there is more that needs to be done and that the rebate is not enough for the many small businesses across the province that face similar challenges to Muskoka Meats.

On Wednesday morning Miller was at it again.

Again he questioned the premier directly on the plight facing local Children’s Aid Society workers.

Present in the public gallery today were 48 of the 140 CAS workers who have been locked out of their positions at the Nipissing and Parry Sound Children’s Aid Society since December 23, 2016.

Miller raised the concerns of workers regarding the ability of the government to fulfill its mandate when it comes to providing the essential protective services needed by the children and families of Ontario.

Minister of Children and Youth Services Michael Coteau stated that he would not intervene in the process of negotiation and respects the collective bargaining process between the two sides.

Miller says he has met with representatives of the Children’s Aid Society workers earlier at his Queen’s Park office and has on several occasions met with them within the riding to gain a better understanding of the frontline workers concerns.