Muskoka To-DAILY

Police say vacant Bass Lake building fire Sunday ‘suspicious’

ORO-MEDONTE — Provincial police from Barrie are investigating a “suspicious” fire here early Sunday.

They say they were called to the structure fire February 19 at 4:50 a.m.

OPP and Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services responded to Bass Lake Side Road.

The fire in the vacant building was quickly extinguished.

Police say in a release Tuesday that their preliminary investigation reveals “the fire is suspicious in nature.”

If you have any information in regards to this crime, please contact the Barrie OPP at (705) 726-6484 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or others.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=26762

Posted by on Feb 22 2017. Filed under District News, OPP. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru