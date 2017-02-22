Police say vacant Bass Lake building fire Sunday ‘suspicious’

ORO-MEDONTE — Provincial police from Barrie are investigating a “suspicious” fire here early Sunday.

They say they were called to the structure fire February 19 at 4:50 a.m.

OPP and Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services responded to Bass Lake Side Road.

The fire in the vacant building was quickly extinguished.

Police say in a release Tuesday that their preliminary investigation reveals “the fire is suspicious in nature.”

If you have any information in regards to this crime, please contact the Barrie OPP at (705) 726-6484 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or others.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.