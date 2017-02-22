Collingwood woman, 74, second skier to die on area slopes in 2017

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS — A 74-year-old Collingwod woman died Sunday while skiing.

OPP from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment say they were called after the skier was injured while skiing at the Craigleith Ski Club.

She was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

She was identified as Betty Tkachuk.

At this time police are treating this death as non-suspicious.

This is the second reported skiing fatality in the area in 2017.

Recently a 48-year-old man also died on the same slopes in the area Feb. 4.