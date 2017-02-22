Gravenhurst Girl Guides celebrate Guide with special events

GRAVENHURST — To help celebrate Scout and Guide Week in Canada this week, local guides here are helping out each other and the community.

Each of the three main towns in Muskoka do a variety of activities to promote Guiding and Scouting in February, as well as year round, said Guider Shirley Cunningham.

But in Gravenhurst, the Guiding movement will be doing some extra special service projects.

The Guides decorated cupcakes for Thinking Day and delivered them to the Sparks and Brownie unit this week.

And the Guides and Pathfinders will again be helping the Lions Club to serve pancakes at the community breakfast on Feb 25th at the Opera House. It’s annual thing for them, as they raise money to go away on trips and to thank the service club for their year-round support.

Both Gravenhurst Scouting and Guiding organizations meet together at an annual Scout/Guide church service and parade at the end of Scout/Guide week. Each year a different church hosts the youth and their leaders on a rotational basis.

This year the service will be hosted at St. James Anglican Church Feb. 26.