Thieves steal snowmachine’s engine after getting sled stuck in trees

HUNTSVILLE — Thieves who had trouble stealing a snowmobile had to abandon their attempt when they got stuck in trees — and instead opted to not leave without parts of the sled, including the engine.

Police say that on Sunday February 19, OPP here were called about a theft of a snowmobile engine from Howland Dr., in Huntsville.

They say sometime over the weekend, unknown culprits removed a snowmobile from a trailer that was in the secure compound at Muskoka Rental.

The culprits managed to get the machine to the steep ditch over the snowbank and ended up getting it stuck in the trees.

So, instead of fleeing empty-handed, the components of the engine were removed from a 2001 MXZ Ski Doo.

Police ask anyone who may have seen suspicious activity over the weekend at Muskoka Rental on Howland Dr., Huntsville is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; or go to www.csgw.tips to report online.