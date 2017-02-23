40 mm of rain on Friday, Saturday has MNRF once again urging caution around water

PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA — As expected with the warm temperatures and a lot of rain expected heading into the weekend, a water watch is on locally.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a “Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety” is in effect for its district.

That includes the Muskoka, Parry Sound and a north-west portion of Haliburton.

They say high water levels and flow conditions are expected throughout the area following precipitation moving through the area dropping up to 40 mm of rain on Friday through to Saturday evening. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

With cooler temperatures, banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies are extremely slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Travelling on the newly formed ice should be avoided.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts and may be impassible due to current water levels.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

This message is being sent based on information received rom MNRF – Surface Water Monitoring Centre, MNRF – Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Management Services and Environment Canada.

The current weather forecast calls for mainly mild daytime highs over the next three day with the high reaching 2-8 degrees Celsius. Friday precipitation is currently forecasted at between 20-30mm depending on the weather service. Saturday precipitation is currently forecasted at 5-10mm. Predicted accumulations will cause current levels and flows to rise somewhat over the weekend and into next week.

Description of Current Conditions

Current water levels and flows are near normal for this time of year.

Several weeks of snowy weather blanketed the area with an average of 78cm of snow depth containing 144mm of snow water content.

With the forecasted precipitation and mild weather over the next few days, increasing flows and water levels can be expected. Additionally, slippery and unstable banks and extremely cold water temperatures can lead to very hazardous conditions around any water body.

The MNRF says this message will expire on Friday, March 03 at 12 a.m.

Terminology: Notification Levels

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters, anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds or other conditions

FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and municipalities

FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities.

A close watch on local conditions and weather forecasts from Environment Canada is recommended.

Environment Canada bulletins can be found at http://weather.gc.ca/

The Surface Water Monitoring Centre public webpage can be found here: http://www.ontario.ca/flooding

For more information please contact: Parry Sound District MNRF Water Management Department 705-646-5531