Bala Curling Club postpones Feb. 25 outdoor spiel to March 4; Avery Beach closed for skating; but Vankoughnet shinny tourney outdoors Saturday

BALA — Due to the wet weather, the Bala Curling Club’s free public outdoor curling bonspiel at the Johnson Cranberry Marsh has been set back from Saturday, Feb. 25, to March 4

It’s the same hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All you need is to bring clean indoor running shoes

Admission is freeand it’s open to all.

So, plan Saturday March 4th and Sunday March 5th (weather permitting) at Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh and Muskoka Lakes Winery, just west of Bala.

Celebrate Canada 150 and the history of curling in Canada by playing outside on the frozen cranberry marshes.

Prizes for the best period costumes.

Meanwhile, also due to weather, on Friday the parks and cemeteries crew at the Town of Huntsville said it has been forced to close its outdoor skating rink at Avery Beach due to unseasonably warm conditions.

“Our hope is that this closure is temporary,” said Colleen MacDonald, manager of parks and cemeteries, “and we’ll be able reopen as soon as we have seasonal temperatures back and can test once again for ice thickness.”

The rink at Avery Beach was opened on February 14.

If and when Avery Beach rink is reopened the Town will post signage and inform the public on its website, social media and to the local media.

If you’re still looking for outdoor activities, try the annual Vankoughnet shinny tournament at their community centre Saturday, Feb. 25.

And of course the Gravenhurst Winer Carnival wraps up this weekend with three more days of busy family activities around town.