Wanted: PSW for hire
Wanted: Private PSW for hire
For day and overnight work.
Woman with cancer requires assistance of private, personal support worker for daytime visits and night-time shifts, midnight to 8 a.m.
Please call Sylvia, at 705-645-8556.
