Wanted: PSW for hire

Wanted: Private PSW for hire

For day and overnight work.

Woman with cancer requires assistance of private, personal support worker for daytime visits and night-time shifts, midnight to 8 a.m.

Please call Sylvia, at 705-645-8556.

