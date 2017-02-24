Bracebridge roads load limit March 4 to May 31

BRACEBRIDGE — Warm weather has sped up the annual date for the loads limitations for heavy trucks and equipment announcement this year.

On an annual basis, the Town of Bracebridge implements a period of reduced loads during the spring thaw on a majority of the town’s road system. This is done in order to protect the road base from damage caused by wheel loads of heavy vehicles and to increase the life-cycle of municipal roadways.

Pursuant to Section 122(7) of the Highway Traffic Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.H.8 as amended, and in accordance with By-Law 2011-030, reduced loads on municipal roadways within the area municipality of the Town of Bracebridge shall commence at 12:01 a.m. on March 4, 2017 and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 31 weather pending.

This process is facilitated through the installation of signage advising reduced load restrictions officially on municipal roadways. These restrictions will remain in effect during the above noted time period until the roadways have been determined to be structurally sound.

See the town website for roads affected.