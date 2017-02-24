Man, dog rescued off river ice at Fairy Lake in Huntsville Thursday morning

HUNTSVILLE — A man trying to rescue his dog out on river ice had to himself be rescued Thursday.

Both the man and the German shepherd pup were OK

Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire report that on February 23 firefighters, along with OPP and Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to Scott’s Point on Fairy Lake in Huntsville for a person that had fallen through the ice about 10 a.m.

They say a man went out onto the frozen portion of the river to try and rescue his dog that had ventured out onto the ice.

He had broken through the ice but was able to use a kayak to stabilize himself till rescuers arrived. OPP Officers attempted to use throw bags to help the man, while firefighters entered the ice and pulled the man to safety.

Police and firefighters are warning the public that ice conditions are rapidly deteriorating and advising residents to stay off the ice. If you must venture onto the ice, wear a thermal protection buoyant suit to increase your chances of survival if you fall through. If you do not have one, wear a lifejacket/PFD .

If you need to assist someone that has fallen through the ice:

 Do not attempt to go out on the ice

 Push or throw a stick, rope or floating aid to the victim

 Call 911 immediately for assistance to get help fast