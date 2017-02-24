Muskoka To-DAILY

Beaver Creek inmate dies in prison

GRAVENHURST — A 67-year-old federal inmate at the Beaver Creek medium/minimum security prison here has died.

Correctional Service Canada reports that on February 22, 2017, Muhammad Parvez, an inmate from Beaver Creek Institution died while in our custody.

They say at the time of his death, Parvez was serving an indeterminate sentence for Second Degree Murder since June 16, 2010.

CSC says the inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.

