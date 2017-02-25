Bracebridge town portion of tax bill 5.3% jump – or $22 per $100,000 of assessment

BRACEBRIDGE — Residents here can expect the town’s portion of their tax bill (about 30 per cent of the total) to go up 5.3 per cent in 2017.

That is, according to a town release Friday.

They say “adoption of the 2017 Municipal Budget and Business Plan results in a 5.3 per cent increase to the town’s tax rates.

“The tax rate impact is approximately $22 per $100,000 of assessment for the year.”

(Gravenhurst’s town tax increase, by comparison, is a similar 5.5 per cent.)

District and education taxes are on top of that.

The release says: “This budget addresses both the immediate and long-term interests of the town and continues council’s commitment to realistic financial planning for our community” said Mayor Graydon Smith.

“Council is bringing important new programs online, such as transit and free downtown parking, as well as increasing reserves for major capital projects.

“Every dollar we collect has a purpose and will be put to work for a better Bracebridge.”

According to the town, the budget and business plan focuses on maintaining existing service levels; funding newly implemented services (i.e. transit); preserving and rehabilitating existing infrastructure; supporting local businesses; and planning for future costs associated with new facilities.

Highlights include:

Allocating of over $2.9 million toward rehabilitation of municipal roads and sidewalks;

Providing free on-street parking throughout Town;

Funding for construction of a new Fire Station #1;

Increasing funding for the Town’s award-winning Community Improvement Plan;

Increasing the Town’s contribution to $85,000 in the 4th

Year of a 7-year pledge to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation;

Growing the annual allocation to the Town’s Major Infrastructure reserve to support pro-active long-term planning for the replacement and/or expansion major community facilities.

The approved 2017 Municipal Budget and Business Plan will be available in the Budgets and financial reports section of the town’s website at www.bracebridge.ca.