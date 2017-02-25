Clement in Washington for security briefings days after hanging up on CBC reporter asking him about border crossings

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

MP Tony Clement, who took a lot of heat this week nationally and on social media for hanging up on a CBC Radio reporter asking how he’d deal with the flood of refugee-seekers to Canada, reported Friday a successful trip to Washington for security briefings with American officials.

Clement, the Parry Sound-Muskoka member of Parliament and the Official Opposition Public Safety critic, says in a release Feb. 24 that he “wrapped up successful national security briefings today during a trip to the U.S. capitol.”

It may have helped him come with answers to persistent questioning by the Montreal CBC reporter earlier in the week, when Clement hung up the phone without saying how he and the Conservatives would handle the influx of people — especially in Manitoba and Quebec — who are crossing into Canada and seeking shelter.

All Clement could say was he wanted Ottawa to do its job.

Meanwhile, later in the week, he said in his Friday release: “Working with U.S. counterparts to ensure Canada`s national security and economic interests are maintained and enhanced is of paramount importance, especially in these early days of the new American administration.

“As Public Safety critic for the Official Opposition, there are numerous issues our committee is charged with that have direct impact on Canada-US relations, including border security and keeping Canadians safe from terrorism.”

Clement says he met with U.S. Ambassador Ken Moorefield, whose 30-year career includes work with the U.S. military, foreign and civil services, and senior staff positions at multiple U.S. embassies.

Clement also met with Joe Hockey, Ambassador of Australia to the United States, and former Australian member of Parliament and Treasurer in the Abbott Government.

A briefing was also conducted with the office of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, who chairs the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Canada’s Public Safety and National Security Committee, on which Clement is a member, is currently tasked with numerous bills, including Canada-US preclearance legislation and the establishment of a Parliamentarian oversight committee on national security.