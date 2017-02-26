Muskoka To-DAILY

Police seek person in altercation at Blue Mountains

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS A “person of interest” is being sought by police here following an altercation at a bar early Saturday morning.

Police are looking for this muscular-looking male to turn himself in for questioning after an altercation early Saturday morning at a bar.

Provincial police officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male in The Blue Mountains. 

The incident took place shortly after 1 a.m. on February 25 at Rusty’s at Blue located at Blue Mountain Resort where a male was assaulted by an unknown male resulting in the victim being taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officers are investigating and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male located in a surveillance image attached to this media release.

Police also ask the male to attend the Collingwood OPP detachment if he recognizes himself in this photo. 

If you can identify this person, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

