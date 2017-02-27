Fine Films almost halfway to $2,800 goal for screen at new location at Peter’s Players

GRAVENHURST — Fans of Fine Films in Gravenhurst will be pleased to hear they are fast approaching halfway to their goal of raising funds for a screen for their new location at Peter’s Players.

In a note this week to supporters, they write:

“Dear Fine Films Patrons:

“As you already know, Fine Films is relocating to Peter’s Players in Gravenhurst in April. We must purchase a new, retractable screen in order to show our films. Our goal is $2,800 and we hope to meet this goal by mid March. Presently we are not quite half way there.

“We ask that those of you who enjoy watching fine Fine Films consider donating any amount, $10 to $100. You can do this by simply going in to the Gravenhurst Scotia Bank on the main street and asking any teller to deposit your cheque or cash in the Fine Films account. Or, if you prefer, email us and ask that we pick up your donation.

“Watch for information about our Wine and Cheese Fundraiser, April 4th and for an announcement about our first film, a freebie, sponsored by Film Circuit, to celebrate Canada150, and planned for April 19.”

For more information, you can reach them by email at finefilms7@gmail.com; or go to their website at fine-films.org or like them on Facebook, at Fine Films, Gravenhurst.