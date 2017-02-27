‘Young offender’ charged with second-degree murder in death of youth facility worker in Oakwood

CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES — A charge of second-degree murder has been laid following the fiery death of a worker at youth detention centre last week.

Following an investigation into a fire at the facility in the Village of Oakwood Friday, which, claimed the life of a worker, police have charged a “young offender.”

Provincial police say that on February 24, 2017, at about 4:30 p.m. City of Kawartha Lakes (CKL) OPP responded to a disturbance at a youth facility on Quaker Road, northwest of the Village of Oakwood.

Upon arrival, police found the structure to be on fire and requested the assistance of the City of Kawartha Lakes Fire and paramedic services.

They say the resulting fire left an occupant deceased and two further occupants transported to hospital.

One of these persons, who was an employee of the youth facility, has now died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.

The CKL Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of Detective Inspector Dave Robinson of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

And now, a young person has been arrested, charged and remanded into custody – charged with the following offences:

Second Degree Murder (two counts) contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Arson Causing Bodily Harm contrary to section 433(b) CCC

In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation and to ensure the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) is not compromised, the OPP will not be releasing the name, age or gender of the victims.