Gravenhurst Rotary honours 3 local volunteers with Paul Harris Awards to cap busy year

Barb McCabe | Gravenhurst Rotary Club PR

GRAVENHURST — A busy past year for local Rotarians was capped at Monday’s noon meeting, today, where our club was very pleased to welcome and bestow the prestigious Paul Harris Award to three local residents.

Lynda Ferguson, Bob O’Brien and Annette Gillan were selected because of their commitment to many local projects and committees that enhance the life of all of us in Gravenhurst.

Among other helping projects in Gravenhurst: Ferguson is a longtime big hospital supporter; O’Brien, owner of the Frosty Pint donated his retaurant for many community fundraisers; and Gillan, owner of Well Fed, provides breakfast and lunches at the public schools in town and at Rotary now, too.

Congratulations to each of you.

And a big thank you to all our friends and supporters in town and around the world.

The Rotary Club of Gravenhurst has much to be thankful for, especially the tremendous support that has been shown to our various fundraisers over the past year. Without you we could not have made the following happen.

Just to let you know a sliver of the things we’ve been up to, here’s a partial list of what we do with 100 per cent of your donated money:

– Monies donated to the GH, GPS, and Beechgrove music programs to purchase musical instruments

– Three students were funded to attend baseball camp

– financial assistance to the Opera House’s K-12 school programme

– Special Olympics Curling Helmets

– Big Brothers/Big Sisters support

– Sent 2 GHS students to Adventure in High Tech; 3 students to Adventure in History; 1 student Adventure in Understanding

– Second Annual Food Drive to assist Salvation Army

– Installation of Friendship Circle granite benches in Gull Lake Rotary Park

– Anther successful Garage Sale to assist with purchase of more than 800 bicycles for Rotary Wheels for Learning Project in Cambodia. The team just arrived home last week from a three-week trip giving the bikes away.

– Purchase of a pitching machine for minor league baseball team; in addition to minor baseball teams’ sponsorship and support

– Students sent to RYLA camp (Rotary Youth Leadership)

– Incoming and outgoing Rotary Exchange students (incoming from Italy and outgoing to Brazil)

– Pathway Project patio stone walkway construction and sales with profits being put back into Gull Lake Rotary Park , Friendship Circle, etc.

– Financial assistance to Music on the Barge

– Financial support for Fine Films

– Rotary Muskoka Golf Classic (in conjunction with Bracebridge Rotary) raises funds for our many projects

– Monies sent to Guatemala Literacy Project ; a back to school program in the Philippines

– Recognition of GHS Students of the Month

– Honouring our local clergy at a special lunch

– Assisting Salvation Army with kettle collection

– Both financial and moral support for Syrian refugee family

– Financial assistance for local resident’s hydro/gas bills

– Adopt a Village in Nigeria; water filtration systems

– Our popular TV Bingo now run exclusively by Gravenhurst Rotary; with wonderful support from Bracebridge and our town

– Our long-standing; long-running TV/Internet Auction continues (with your support) to allow us to put all profits back into our community

– Feeding Hungry Minds donations to assist with meal programs at all 3 elementary schools (either to assist with breakfast and or hot lunch programs)

– Support for Scouts, Junior Achievement, Minecraft

– Financial support for our hospitals, Centennial Centre.

– Women’s Resource Centre

– Hospice Muskoka

– Girlz Unplugged programme (Community YWCA Muskoka)

– Rotary Endowment Fund (over 1.2 million dollars invested to date)

Wow! All that in just one year.

As of this writing we are preparing for another great year of fundraising to allow our Rotary Club to give back to you where needed.

This year, 2017, will be celebratory for us as it will be our 80th year in this great town!

We cannot thank you enough.