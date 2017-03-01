‘Ni hao!’ Say hello to new Chinese boarding school in Gravenhurst for fall 2019 classes

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — A “natural fit” seems to be the consensus of a Chinese boarding school at the former Muskoka Centre.

Whether it’s the partners, the timing or the town’s willingness, it looks like this private high school proposal could actually receive a passing grade at the local and provincial levels.

Despite some questionable numbers — like 200 year-round jobs for 750 students, and long-term 200 “good-paying jobs” — the premise seems plausible.

And opening could be less than two years out from demolition.

At a public meeting Tuesday afternoon that ended in applause, the proponent partners spelled out their vision for an “aggressive” start of classes by fall 2019.

The year-round school would be three kilometres due north of the downtown, where the town’s famous son Dr. Norman Bethune was born. While he was operating on a soldier, Bethune cut his finger. Probably due to his weakened state, he contracted septicaemia (blood poisoning) and died of his wounds on November 12, 1939 in Huang Shiko, China. He remains a revered Chinese cultural hero there to this day.

Howard Balloch, a former Canadian ambassador to China and the vice chair of the China Maple Leaf Educational Systems who are behind the ambitious plan, was joined by Alan Perlis, COO for Toronto’s Knightstone Capital Management, the partner in the multi-million-dollar project.

They were the only two representatives on hand, along with town planning, ecocomic development and marketing staff. There were no Chinese present in delegation and no Chinese spoken in the low-key presentation.

In a 30-minute slide presentation — with only one discreet handout (a new site plan) and no Chinese present — they told an overflow crowd of more than 200 people in the Trillium Court a “big demand” by a growing Chinese mainland middle class for the best high school education at affordable prices makes their business case.

Along with Chinese-Canadians in Canada wanting a bilingual-Chinese education.

And Canadians and non-Canadians wanting to learn Chinese for jobs.

Balloch claims Chinese parents and their children all want to get into good universities in the West, including Canada and the United States.

“That’s the magic” of our plan, boasted Balloch.

“If we can’t get 750 students, we’re in trouble,” Perlis replied to a question about optimistic projections. “We’re very comfortable.”

So a designed prep school with the “high standards” of an International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum that will also be certifiably accepted in China, could go from the drawing board to the white board.

But first, a deal must be made with the province, which owns the decades old mental health facility closed a quarter century ago.

Although no financials were discussed in public or at a town council meeting that followed, Balloch and Perlis said the 70-acre property will be wiped clean of its old buildings, save the historic gazebo overlooking Lake Muskoka.

The town will broker a deal with the province to get the land and do a pass-through to the two partners, who would then bankroll the entire project.

The town’s only cost risk could be some legal fees.

They will not be a partner, nor be expected to create the infrastructure within the grounds at the north end of the town’s main street, Muskoka Road.

The payback is an institutional facility citizens asked for and by developers who know both sides of this business.

“They have the educational side and we have the development side,” said Perlis, whose company he said is a “leader in academic educational facilities.”

“It’s a natural fit,” he said. “A great opportunity for both.”

Perlis said Knightstone is currently working on a school building for 900 students next to the University of Toronto; and has worked with Ryerson University in Toronto and now with McMaster University in Hamilton.

Balloch says Maple Leaf has 20,000 students — in its 55 Chinese schools in China, one in B.C. and now Gravenhurst — and expects to double that to 40,000 within two years.

Maple Leaf school opened its first Canadian school within the Thompson River University in Kamloops B.C. last fall, with less than 100 students.

The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, said Balloch.

He said Maple Leaf would allow one third of the property (the easterly bush area on the right as you drive in) to town for public park and trails use — linked by a new bridge.

Maple Leaf would pay for and take down the existing buildings and build the new school, dorms for students and a conference centre, the community could use. It would most likely be available for rent to the public.

The buildings will be no taller than the five storeys already on the point, so the sightline impact from the water will not change.

The partners have retained Diamond Schmitt Architects, a renowned Canadian Toronto-based firm, to design the school site.

Balloch said some additional housing could also be built for academic staff. And some students and staff could live in town.

Plans call for five academic buildings (which would presumably include administration spaces) and two dormitories.

Features include the seven main buildings, a Bethune Memorial Tower and an amphitheatre on the eastside shoreline, soccer, baseball fields, tennis courts, large condo area on the west entrance shore — and “prospective community partner TBD” building.

Balloch said the teaching ratio would be about 25 per cent Chinese and 75 per cent non-Chinese. And its curriculum would also be based on the accreditation Maple Leaf has from B.C.’s education ministry.

Balloch said, in reply to a question about GHS possibly closings due to its size, the school is not intended to cater to conventional local teens.

He expects most students will move here for the full four years of their intensive education.

Student fees would be about $25,000 US per year, but not as much as other private schools like Upper Canada College in Toronto, Trinity College in Port Hope, and Appleby College in Oakville, their Ontario rivals.

Also, the summer use of the school would be for Maple Leaf students from China who want a summer school experience in Canada

As well, he said in addition to a two years worth of construction jobs there would be support services jobs, which at least one person called into question, saying those likely would not be good-paying jobs.

Balloch also answered concerns about only one road into the property and environmental standards by saying both would “obviously” meet all requirements by the municipality and Ontario.

The town will now work with Infrastructure Ontario. to finalize the sale price to decide what a rich for-profit Chinese business partnered school will pay for 70 acres of prime Muskoka Lake shoreline as a trade-off for economic prosperity in fast-growing, but struggling little community in the heart of condo/cottage country 90 minutes from Chinese-rich Markham and the real estate-strangled GTHA.

That means more transparent public numbers and further discussion on a myriad of exact details before passing final judgment.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the town and the partners to buy and build the school and now the province through Infrastructure Ontario will have to finalize the deal, expected to be worth millions. A previous school deal worth $3 million to $4 million was rejected by the province.

The town says in a release Wednesday morning that the special council meeting was held afterwards where Mayor Paisley Donaldson and councillors entered into a memorandum of understanding. No other details were released.

But after Day 1 deliberations, an anxious, fatigued and resigned crowd seemed ready to roll out the red carpet welcome mat and say “Ni hao” to its likely future new neighbours.

Backgrounds:

Knightstone Capital Management Inc. website

http://www.k-cap.com

Knightstone Capital Management Inc. is a privately held real estate firm that specializes in the acquisition, development, project management and asset management of investment grade real estate focused on academic assets, retail, office, condo and mixed use.

It operates as a real estate investment group whose primary business consists of acquiring, developing, and asset managing real estate investments for a core group of investors.

The Knightstone portfolio is comprised of institutional grade retail assets and academic assets with a combined portfolio market value in excess of $700M.

Knightstone seeks development opportunities that yield high rewards. Mitigating risk through site selection, creating value through zoning adjustment and effectively managing costs, our long-term hold approach forgoes the lure of short-term gains.

Maple Leaf Schools website

http://www.mapleleafschools.com/about-maple-leaf/our-story.php

Maple Leaf Educational Systems opened its first school in Dalian, PR China in 1995 with 14 students. The vision of Mr. Sherman Jen, founder and CEO, it was a blend of the educational model he had witnessed while living in British Columbia and the strengths and cultural richness of the Chinese educational system.

Today MLES operates 56 schools from preschool to high school in 15 cities throughout China, serving over 20,000 students and one high school in Kamloops, B.C.

The schools include: preschools (16); elementary schools (14); middle schools (15); foreign nationals schools in China (3); and high schools (9) including the one in Kamloops, BC

There were 1,400 graduates in June 2016

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems launched as a public company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 28, 2014 (Stock Code Number:1317)

It opened subsidiary companies with offices in different countries: Maple Leaf Education North America (Vancouver, BC) in 2014 and Maple Leaf Education South East Asia (Hong Kong) in 2015