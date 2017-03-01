FedNor grants for Parry Sound-Muskoka total $3.8 million

PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA — FedNor grants worth $3.8 million were handed out Tuesday by the federal government as part of regular funding for Ottawa’s two local economic development arms.

The Government of Canada says in pair of releases Tuesday that it is investing $2,772,519 to accelerate business, economic and industrial growth, while creating jobs and advancing technology, innovation and broadband services throughout the Muskoka region.

This strategic investment will support seven priority projects that will be led by six local organizations that include Parry Sound–Muskoka Community Network, Muskoka Millwrighting and Machining, Algonquin Natural Stone, Township of Strong, Muskoka North Good Food Co-op, and Muskoka Chautauqua.

Identified as regional priorities, the funded projects will create youth employment, streamline economic development in the Central Almaguin area, and help businesses adopt e-business solutions. The funding will also help two major employers expand their operations and create middle-class jobs in the region.

Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, made the announcement today on behalf of the Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for FedNor.

Once fully implemented, they claim these projects will help local businesses increase sales and exports, while assisting to create or maintain more than 350 middle-class jobs and attracting more than $7.5 million in private sector investment to the region.

“The funding announced today highlights the important role the Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network plays in advancing innovation and helping organizations leverage new digital technologies. By supporting key economic sectors such as technology, manufacturing, economic development and youth, the Government of Canada is ensuring our region has access to the resources it needs to succeed here at home and around the worlds,” said John Finley, board chair, Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network

Also Tuesday morning in Parry Sound, Ottawa gave $1,157,457 to enhance business development and growth, support infrastructure, create employment, and position the Parry Sound–Muskoka region for sustainable long-term economic prosperity.

This FedNor investment will support four strategic initiatives that will be led by the following three local organizations: the Parry Sound Area Community Business & Development Centre, Seguin Township and Township of Lake of Bays.

Lefebvre, made the announcement at the Parry Sound and Area Municipal Airport.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates confidence in our organization and the work we do to create jobs and grow the economy, while helping entrepreneurs and businesses succeed. By investing in these four priority projects, FedNor is providing our region with the tools and resources we need to thrive in the modern economy,” said

Ken Gallinger, Chair, Parry Sound Area Community Business & Development Centre, in the release.