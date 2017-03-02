Cellar Singers present Brahms Requiem Friday in Orillia
ORILLIA – The Cellar Singers, central Ontario’s premier choir, present a Brahms Requiem Friday night at St. James Church here.
Ein deutsche Requiem Johannes Brahms features soprano Jessica Lalonde and baritone Matthew Cassils, with Blair Bailey and Jacquie Dancyger-Arnold, piano.
Mitchell Pady has worked the choir hard for this demanding and rewarding piece.
Tickets $25 and students $10. The concert commences at 7:30 p.m.
