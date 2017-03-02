Miller seeks help for Bala arena, Huntsville curling club coping with high electricity costs

QUEEN’S PARK — Norm Miller had hockey on his mind when stood up in the legislature this morning.

Just days after the little community of Vankoughnet where he recently moved to Parry Sound from – east of Gravenhurst and Bracebridge – hosted its ninth annual outdoor shinny tournament, Miller an avid hockey player asked the Minister of Energy for more support for struggling indoor recreational centres coping with soaring electricity costs.

Hydro rates that have gone through the roof and led the province to large cuts in prices homeowners and business owners pay, had the local MPP seeking more help for community recreational facilities.

Thursday morning Norm Miller, the Parry Sound – Muskoka member, questioned the Minister of Energy on the effects that increasing hydro rates are having on recreational facilities in small rural communities.

Miller said in a release that he brought attention to the unfortunate new reality facing recreational facilities in rural Ontario.

Miller cited two examples from his riding, the Bala arena and the Huntsville curling club. Both facilities are community hubs that foster community engagement and physical activity for all ages. However, due to rapidly increasing hydro costs, both facilities are facing financial challenges.

“It is a sad day in rural Ontario when communities have to fight to keep the lights on in their recreational facilities” said Miller, “It is simply unbelievable that soaring hydro costs have led to these extreme considerations”.

Miller said he asked the Minister of Energy how he expected rural communities to fight against rising electricity costs, and to keep bedrock community facilities thriving for generations to come. The Minister replied that the government is continuing to find ways to lower rates for institutions like arenas and recreational centres.

Miller’s question speaks to the urgency of action needed to address the steep hydro costs that affect rate payers in more ways than just their bills.