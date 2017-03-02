Enjoy Muskoka co-owner Reid president-elect of 70,000-member Ontario Real Estate Association

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Realtors and real estate agents across Muskoka are congratulating Enjoy Muskoka co-owner Dave Reid as the new pesident-elect of the Ontario Real Estate Association.

He was elected Wednesday.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning he said: “I am unbelievably humbled and excited.”

“I am the first from Muskoka (to hold the office) in its 95-year-history.”

Reid has been a board member for the past few years.

“To have the honour of representing 70,000 and follow in the some wonderful footsteps is indeed very humbling.

“It is extra special to me because a year ago today (Thursday) we lost my Dad suddenly,” said Reid.

“He, too, was president of a provincial association in the dry cleaning industy, and we spoke about the possibility a couple of years ago, regarding each of us being in these positions.

“My Dad was the greatest role model I ever had in terms of family values ans serving other and I dedicate this to him today.”

“That is great new!” said ReMax’s Marlene O’Hara in one of more than 100 FB posts Thursday.

Your are going to be an awesome President and OREA is very lucky to have you at the helm. Rest assured there’s a wonderful man in heaven smiling down on you because he’s so proud!”