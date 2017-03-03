Moose hunters fined $4,500 for killing bear without licence near Burk’s Falls

SUNDRIDGE — Two men have been fined a total of $4,500 for bear hunting offences including no licence and taking just the head and hide dumping the carcass without removing the meat.

Kristian Merry, of Bradford, pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for hunting a black bear without a licence, $500 for using a licence issued to someone else, and $1,500 for permitting the flesh of a black bear he harvested to become unsuitable for human consumption.

He received a two-year hunting licence suspension and the rifle used in the offence was permanently forfeited to the Crown.

Scott King, of Mildmay, also pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for allowing someone else to use his licence. He received a one-year hunting licence suspension.

Court heard that on October 19, 2016, conservation officers were conducting inspections of hunters in the Burk’s Falls area during the moose hunt.

A camp check in Joly Township revealed that Merry had shot a black bear on October 15 without a licence.

King purchased a licence on his way to the camp and gave it to Merry to seal the bear.

A hide and skull were located at the camp. On October 19, the hunters dumped the bear carcass behind the hunt camp, without removing any meat.

Justice of the Peace Lori-Ann Toulouse heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sundridge, on February 16, 2017.

Hunters are reminded that they are required to carry and use their own licences and game seals. It is illegal to use or possess a licence or game seal that was issued to another person.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).