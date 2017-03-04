‘Flood outlook’ from MNRF notes sunshine, snowmelt will lead to higher water levels that can be dangerous

PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA — It may be cold, but sunshine leading to snowmelt means all eyes are back on lakes, rivers, streams and ponds to see how fast and how high they rise this year after big trouble in years past.

As a result, a “flood outlook” has been issued for Parry Sound, Muskoka and northwest Haliburton.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Friday’s watershed conditions statement means flooding “is not expected at this time,” but anyone living near or going near water should take extra care.

It also means heavy rains (forecast for early this coming week) and high winds.

Residents on water are urged to secure their property in flood-prone or vulnerable areas.

Cooler temperatures also bring slippery shorelines, so everyone, especially children and pets should be under supervision.

Have a plan ahead if there is an emergency.

They say low-lying portions of roads known to flood along rivers will be see rising levels.

Travelling on new ice should be avoided, the MNRF says.

The same goes for forest access roads for outdoor activities.

The flood outlook is in place until Monday, March 13 and further updates will be issued as required.