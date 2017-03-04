Luxury Florida estate home; and condo for rent
Florida Vacation Rental (Condo / Home)
Southwest Naples, Marco Island vacation home.
Half price rate, offer $6,000 US per month.
One time only this season.
Book a 4-bedroom luxury estate home (with pool); unlimited golf membership included (1 month bookings);
Or book a 2-bedroom condo in May — half rate offer $3,000 US.
Luxury 1,050 acre property, with gated community, 5 star amenities with prestigious TPC (Tournament Players Club) PGA unlimited golf membership included.
https://www.facebook.com/NaplesMarcoIsland
Contact home owner Christine in Brooklin, ON Canada, at 905 999-4616
Or email her at trevisobay@hotmail.com
