Luxury Florida estate home; and condo for rent

Florida Vacation Rental (Condo / Home)

Southwest Naples, Marco Island vacation home.

Half price rate, offer $6,000 US per month.

One time only this season.

Book a 4-bedroom luxury estate home (with pool); unlimited golf membership included (1 month bookings);

Or book a 2-bedroom condo in May — half rate offer $3,000 US.

Luxury 1,050 acre property, with gated community, 5 star amenities with prestigious TPC (Tournament Players Club) PGA unlimited golf membership included.

https://www.facebook.com/NaplesMarcoIsland

Contact home owner Christine in Brooklin, ON Canada, at 905 999-4616

Or email her at trevisobay@hotmail.com