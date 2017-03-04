Gravenhurst Saxophone Quartet March 19, St. James’ 150th celebration

Lois Cooper | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — St. James Anglican Church, Gravenhurst is pleased to present the Gravenhurst Saxophone Quartet on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. as the parish 150th Anniversary celebrations continue.

The Gravenhurst Saxophone Quartet formed in 2004 and features many kinds of music, including classical works, as well as danceable fare.

They have played in many churches and numerous public gatherings, including the Segwun, Wenonah II and the Discovery Centre, formerly Grace and Speed.

The quartet features Derek Shakespeare, soprano and alto sax; Bob St. Clair, alto sax; Vaughn Adamson, tenor sax and Gerry Gerhart on baritone sax.

The play list proposed for March 19, 2 p.m. at St. James, Gravenhurst is: “Bill Bailey;” “Blue Skies;” “Nice Work if You Can Get It;” “When I’m 64;” “Groovy Kind of Love;” “A Stephen Foster Medley;” “Divertimento (Mozart);” “Minuet from Berenece (Handel);” “Serenade (Hayden);” “Funeral March of a Marionette (Hitchcock theme);” “12th Street Rag;” “The Entertainer;” “The Huntsville Rag;” “The Irish Suite;” “Nearer My God to Thee;” three Ellington pieces: “Solitude;” “Don’t Get Around Anymore” and “Satin Doll;” “O When the Saints;” “Royal Garden Blues;” “That’s-a-Plenty;” “When You and I Were Young Maggie;” “The Pink Panther;” “Harlem Nocturne” and “The Liberty Bell.”

Please join them for a lovely afternoon of great music at 191 Hotchkiss Street, Gravenhurst. Call Lois Cooper at 705-687-6503 for more info.

Free-will offering.