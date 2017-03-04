St. James’ Hope Chest moves into Anglican Church as part of major 2017 renovations

Lois Cooper | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Moving day Friday at St. James Anglican Church saw the Hope Chest move from St. James House across the driveway and down into the basement of the church.

Now located right at the bottom of the back stairs for great access, the Hope Chest will be open every Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (not open on Good Friday).

The move was necessitated by renovations to St. James House, as it returns to its original function as the rectory in July 2017.

The complete inside renovation has begun for minister Rev. Heather Manuel and her huband and two sons to move into.

St. James is celebrating 150 years with a year of big changes in 2017.

First, St. James House will become the new rectory again (where it started); then the current rectory on Royal Street (two blocks east of the Hotchkiss Street church) will be sold.

At the same time, there will be an addition to the church building on the driveway side to house an elevator.

The Hope Chest continues to serve the community with good quality used clothing, shoes, shirts, pants, coats, books and other items at very reasonable prices.

The money raised is used to support other community organizations such as the Women’s Centre, teenage girls program, school breakfast programs, Barrie and Teresa Buker’s mission, the food bank and more.