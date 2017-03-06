Snowmobile ice rescue, broken arm keep firefighters, paramedics busy on Sunday

LAKE OF BAYS — A couple of snowmobile incidents kept the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department busy Sunday afternoon and early evening.

The first 911 call came in at about 3:30 p.m. for a snowmobile that had gone through the ice near Point Ideal Rd. on Lake of Bays.

Crews from Lake of Bays Station 20 and 30 arrived to find the person standing on the machine, which had broken through the ice and was sitting on a sandbar about 50 feet from shore.

An extra fire crew was brought in from Huntsville to assist and firefighters were able to bring the man safely to shore.

The man was checked by Muskoka Paramedic Services, but was not injured in the incident.

Later on around 6 p.m., again Lake of Bays firefighters were called to assist paramedics with a female that had fallen and broken her arm on a trail about a kilometre off Wolf Bay Road.

An ATV was used to transport the patient from the trail to an awaiting ambulance.

Firefighters would like to remind the public that ice conditions are quickly deteriorating and warn people to stay off the ice.