Survey invites input on future of Gravenhurst Public Library

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — With 300 more residents pushing the population over 12,000; the public school board putting off a high school accommodation review (if it ever happens now); and the feasibility of private Chinese bilingual school, meeting the growing needs and demands of library users is a new priority that could lead to a local addition.

Gravenhurst Public Library wants to hear from you. They’re beginning the process of envisioning what a 21st century library service and facility should look like for the community of Gravenhurst and they want to start by reaching out with a community needs survey.

It looks for input on resources, services and physical space as the library continues to evolve from a books alone-based service to a vast world of information and technology uses.

The survey can be accessed by visiting www.gravenhurstlibrary.ca or you can obtain a paper copy at the library.

Anyone who completes the survey by March 31, will have the chance to enter their name into a draw for prizes including a Garmin Smartwatch, an iGlow Bluetooth speaker or a Chapters gift card.

As the first step in the process of completing a facility/site study the Gravenhurst Public Library Board (GPL) is looking for feedback from residents on what they want to see in their library in terms of resources, services and the library’s physical space.

The second step in the feedback process will involve focus group discussions to be conducted in early April.

The library board has hired LGA Architectural Partners with Lighthouse Consulting Inc. to carry out the study.

Lighthouse Consulting is a strategic planning practice for libraries with experience in completing feasibility studies and master plans for libraries.

LGA Architectural Partners with Lighthouse Consulting was selected by the local board in December after the completion of a very thorough RFP process.

The decision by the board to hire a consultant to complete a facility site study of the library is based on direction 3 of the board’s strategic plan for 2015- 2017: Becoming the Community’s Great Room.

It particularly relates to Goal 2: Review all facets of the current interior layout of the library then develop and implement phases of a plan for changes that support the concept of a community great room.

It is anticipated the study (which is being funded with the library’s Henderson Endowment Reserve funds) will be completed by the fall of 2017.

LGA Architectural Partners is a Toronto-based architectural firm that specializes in library design. They have won several awards for design achievement on new, renovated and expanded libraries including two Ontario Library Association Building Transformation Awards for library renovations.