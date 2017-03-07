Huntsville seeks profit, non-profit partners to build ‘attainable’ housing

HUNTSVILLE — Muskoka’s largest municipality, which saw a private men’s shelter opened this winter, is seeking private sector partners to build “attainable” housing in the growing northern town.

With 800 more residents in recent years, and with council’s recent commitment to make attainable housing a key priority, Mayor Scott Aichison says: “We know that this community needs more attainable housing and we are looking for innovative proposals from developers to get that ball rolling.

In a release Tuesday, he added: “The key word here is ‘innovative.’”

“It is the town’s desire to develop a community that goes beyond the development of attainable housing but aspires to ‘build community’. This entails the development of an inclusive and desirable community that is integrated to the surrounding environs and built on principles of resilience meeting the needs of all residents within the municipality.”

The town has issued a request for proposals (RFP) from qualified and experienced developers in both the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors.

Among other things, respondents must identify the type of units, their proposed ownership approach and how that approach is attainable, and how the proposed developments meet best practices in the areas of architectural excellence, environmental stewardship and quality of urban design.

“We are setting out on an exciting journey that promises to fulfill our vision of the kind of community we want to be,” says Aitchison, “and I look forward to hearing from everyone who shares that vision with us.”

According to Huntsville’s vision statement: A vibrant, inclusive, health community which inspires innovation and growth, celebrates the arts, culture and heritage, and promotes recreation while developing a resilient economy founded on social caring and environmental stewardship.

Details of the RFP are available on the Town of Huntsville’s website HERE. Applicants have until noo March 31, 2017, to submit their proposals.