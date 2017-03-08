Learn how to build a bird cage planter Mar. 21 at Hort mtg.
GRAVENHURST — The next meeting of the Gravenhurst Horticultural Society takes place on Mar. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Gravenhurst Seniors’ Activity Centre.
Learn how to make a birdcage planter.
Kristin Ego of Ego’s Garden Centre will demonstrate how to make your own bird cage planter.
Forget snow and think spring for an evening.
Annual membership $10, plus hall fee $2/meeting.
Non-members $5 per meeting.
Refreshments served.
