Muskoka To-DAILY

Learn how to build a bird cage planter Mar. 21 at Hort mtg.

GRAVENHURST — The next meeting of the Gravenhurst Horticultural Society takes place on Mar. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Gravenhurst Seniors’ Activity Centre.

Learn how to make a birdcage planter.

Kristin Ego of Ego’s Garden Centre will demonstrate how to make your own bird cage planter.

Forget snow and think spring for an evening.

Annual membership $10, plus hall fee $2/meeting.

Non-members $5 per meeting.

Refreshments served.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=26947

Posted by on Mar 8 2017. Filed under District News, Events. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru