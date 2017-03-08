Gravenhurst man faces drug charges after police raid nets $24,000 in drugs, related items

MuskokaTODAILY.com Staff

GRAVENHURST — A young Gravenhurst man was in bail court Wednesday morning on numerous drug charges

A drug raid Tuesday led to the arrest of a Adam Dunlop, 24, on multiple charges, including trafficking and possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order..

Police say local OPP, along with the Community Drug Action Team (CDAT), the Muskoka Vice Street Crime Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a warrant on a Gravenhurst address on March 7, 2017, that resulted in the arrest of the man and the seizure of a quantity of illegal drugs and related items valued at approximately $24 000.

Police have charged 25-year-old Adam Dunlop with the following offenses:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) X2

Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Schedule I Substance CDSA 4(1)

Possession of Schedule II Substance Over CDSA 4(1)

Possession of Schedule I Substance CDSA (4(1)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 CC354(1)(a)

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition CC 92(2)

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1)

The accused was held for a bail hearing on March 8, 2017 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.