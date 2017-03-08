Tickets for Fine Films’ $15 April 4 fundraiser now available at Scotiabank

MuskokaTODAILY.com Staff

GRAVENHURST — Tickets are now available for Fine Films’ Tuesday, April 4 Fundraiser at Peter’s Players.

Pick up your tickets, beginning today, at the Scotia Bank on the main street of Gravenhurst, for $15 each. Cash or cheques only please.

Any tickets not sold will be available at the door that night, but keep in mind that tickets numbers are limited.

The evening will be a wine and cheese event with Sawdust City providing beer tasting, and with musical entertainment, artist to be announced soon.

Fine Films’ funnyman Roger Bird will be the usual MC for the evening’s festivities, which will also include a silent auction.

Those attending the fundraiser will be the first to receive free tickets to the TIFF Film Circuit sponsored Canada 150 film screening on April 19.

The fun begins at 7 p.m. and finishes two hours later.

Join them to check out their new movie venue, have a glass of wine, taste some local craft beer, sample some cheese and visit with your film loving friends.

Questions? Email finefilms7@gmail.com