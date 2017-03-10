U.S., UK tourists targetted in $49,000 FedNor funding

Mark Clairmont MuskokaTODAILY.com

BRACEBRIDGE — Tourism efforts to promote Muskoka and Parry Sound to the U.S. and U.K. “as a world-class international tourism destination” have landed $49,000 in FedNor funding.

Some of that money could be part of a proposed charter air service into the northern Ontario region. But according to Paul Denis at FedNor, he says the documentation doesn’t mention that. And TODAILY.com was unable to connect with RTO 12’s James Murphy Friday for further information.

MP Navdeep Bains, minister for FedNor, announced the money in a release Thursday, through FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development Program.

He says it will help Regional Tourism Organization 12 (RTO 12) to promote itself to the two target markets.

In addition, the money will go to something that should already exist.

The release says it includes doing an inventory of tourism products from the five sub-regions of RTO 12: Algonquin Park, Almaguin Highlands, Loring-Restoule, Muskoka and Parry Sound.

Shouldn’t that already exist?

However, much of the money will likely go toward RTO12 developing a communications plan to promote select packages and itineraries designed for the United Kingdom and United States markets

The plan will also include market research, branded content development, social media and sharable content, and digital advertising to popular platforms such as Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Says Bains: “Our government’s investments in tourism help create new opportunities for small- and medium-sized businesses, while creating jobs for middle class Canadians.

“This project will help grow the Parry Sound and Muskoka tourism industry as well as position the region as a world-class international tourism destination.”

RTO12’s chair Jackie Leung added: “We are thrilled the Government of Canada, through FedNor, is supporting our efforts to reach new tourism markets. Thanks to this support, RTO12 will be able to work with local tourism businesses and stakeholders to establish a suite of packages and itineraries that will attract new international visitors for extended stays, thus increasing visitor spending in the region.”