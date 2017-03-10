MRNF optimistic about avoiding spring flooding, says regional supervisor

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

MUSKOKA — Winter’s return Thursday wasn’t welcomed by all, not after a mild couple of weeks.

Heavy, wet snow has local water managers at the MNRF cautiously optimistic.

It’s not the white, fluffy stuff they can control, says Mara Kerry, acting resource management supervisor at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s

High Falls Road office in Bracebridge.

“It’s full of water,” she told MuskokaTODAILY.com in a phone interview, hours after waking up to a few centimetres.

Fears about a repeat of 2013’s massive flooding — and high and low lake levels last year — has everyone on edge. A lawsuit by some property owners is underway claiming mismangement.

Kerry says they’ve pulled out all the stops now — as they do each late winter — to avoid similar suffering.

“All the logs at the all the dams have been pulled out,” to let the lakes, rivers and ponds drain out, she said, even under the ice.

“We’re emptying as fast we can.”

That means opening up 29 MNRF structures, 11 at power producers, and also other municipal weirs.

With 2,000 lakes northeast in the Muskoka watershed funneling spring runoff into Georgian Bay through two outlets west of Bala on the Muskoka River and the Musquash River, it’s tricky managing the flow.

She likens it to a “bathtub.”

“If it flows in faster than it drains out, you get flooding.

“We can control the water levels — but not the flooding.”

Kerry says a lot of it has to do with weather.

That’s why she’s happy for a cold spell till March 18.

Any delay in adding water to the flow is good news in March.

The “uncertainty of the weather” makes it so hard to control.

Especially, she said, with “climate change.”

“It a game-changer,” bringing 17-degree weather and rain storms in February.

“It’s really weird. It’s the same amount, but if you get a huge rain you get a big pulse of water.”

And with the spring freshet (thaw) close, all eyes are relentlessly on what’s going on with water levels in the lakes and rivers and snow amounts in the bushes and forests that feed them. That includes the Black River and Magnetawan River watersheds

If shorelines are frozen they can’t penetrate the ground and water won’t be absorbed for delayed release into lakes and rivers

“Natural shorelines are like sponges,” she said, and should be encouraged.

While discouraging grassy knoll, something many cottagers to their credit are catching onto along with municipal plans.

Kerry said despite complaints by some water course residents, the MNRF, Environment Canada and their local partners in municipal government, lake associations and other related groups have been working on this annual problem since during the First World War.

She said data dating back a century was compiled by pioneers, settlers, governments of the day, and business operators to draw up flow charts that were used in controlling water levels for lumbering and boating down through the decades.

Last year a comprehensive review and amalgamation of all known information was put collated.

A lot of it is contained at the Muskoka Water Web, a site Kerry recommends to anyone who wants to keep up on the regular work and monitoring of the lakes.

The District of Muskok’s Muskoka River Watershed Plan distilled historic information on Muskoka and Ontario water management into a document that dozens had input into, said Kerry.

It will face its first real test this spring and summer to see if its planning and prepartion work or need further tweaking.

She said it’s based on an initial consultants’ report put out by ACRES, which is now Hatch.

It’s an impressive — if daunting — user-friendly document that explores trends across most of central Ontario and its northeast origins in the Ottawa Valley.

Kerry said: “Our office will continue to manage water levels as governed by the water management and operating plans.

“Our office monitors the river flows and lake levels on a daily basis as we endeavour to maintain river flows and lake levels as per the Muskoka River Water Management Plan (MRWMP).

Details on the MRWMP can be found online here at: http://www.muskokawaterweb.ca/water-101/water-quantity/mrwmp.

And she encourages concerned citizens to visit the little known but important site.

She says it’s very good and updated in real time for many Muskoka lakes.

She also recommends this map

http://wateroffice.ec.gc.ca/google_map/google_map_e.html?search_type=province&province=ON

She says you can zoom in on the map to the Muskoka district and click on the little green points to see the latest data on lake levels. If the symbol is red it means the data is not available.

In the meantime, she encourages property owners on or near any water or flood plains to take extra precautions this time of year.

“Protect your property with built-in resilience,” she said.

Specifically if you have a boathouse on the water or have been given a municipal permit or exemption to build a cottage or bunkie on a flood plain.

It’s common sense not to leave valuables where they can get wet from high waters, she agreed, while noting there’s a reason insurance doesn’t cover boathouses. Actuaries know the odds.

Docks, decking and even boathouses can be floating and taken out in the fall.

That can be expensive, but so can spring ice and water repairs.

“Take control, yourself,” Kerry said.