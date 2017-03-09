Young First Nations woman takes Clement’s seat in House of Commons on Women’s Day

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

OTTAWA — The impressive young woman looking comfortable sitting in MP Tony Clement’s seat in the House of Commons Wednesday was Shania Tabobondung.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the House of Commons held an event titled Daughters of the Vote.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the 318 young Canadian women from all backgrounds, and he took some hard-hitting questions from some who looked like they will be back in the chamber permanently some day soon.

The event was organized by Equal Voice Canada, Anita Kim, an assistant in Clement’s office said in an email to MuskokaTODAILY.com

The Daughters of the Vote delegates each represented a federal constituency in Canada.

Sitting in Clement’s Parry Sound-Muskoka seat was Tabobondung, who according to her Daughter of the Vote bio: “Is a 21-year-old Ojibway from Wasauksing First Nation (near Parry Sound).

“Her passions include storytelling, media studies, art and writing.

“She is very passionate about indigenous rights, namely missing and murdered indigenous women/men and mental health.

“She has won awards for her storytelling through her video “My Story,” which she produced through the Imagine Native Youth Video Tour.

“She is currently attending Carleton University in Ottawa.”

Here is one of Tabobondung’s Facebook posts from last July 8, in Ottawa, which shows her passion for her First Nation and Canada:

“I am so SICK of white people calling natives entitled, and I must hear it every day. Tired of hearing people complain about our cards and treaty rights, tired of people being jealous and cruel.

“I would gladly give up my status card and treaty rights if it meant I couldve grown up a white girl, see positive role models like me on tv, not have a waitress refuse to take me and my families order when I was baby, feel safe in this world and have a secure sense of identity.

“I think that if a nation is struggling and faces oppression daily no matter where and who you are are, they absolutely deserve some help whether thats in the form of a promise made a long time ago or other canadians helping establish economic growth within our communties.

“One of my teachings was to always help someone who’s doing off worse than you, no matter how much you have to give them because one day you’re might need that kindness too. We helped settlers when they first came to Canada, now I honestly feel like some Canadians would much rather see us die off.”