Gravenhurst Lions report busy year of service, look forward to helping community in 2017

Gord McNeice Lions Club PR

GRAVENHURST — The Gravenhurst Lions Club reports another busy, successful year of community service, but only because of the “tremendous support of the community.”

In a summation report to the outstanding decades-old Gravenhurst service club and the residents who support them, PR person Gord McNeice sent along some photos and noted just some of the good deeds the two-dozen dedicated Lions members have supported and taken part in in 2016.

This is the 100th anniversary of Lions International, known for their Guide Dog program and help with the CNIB and eye-glasses around the world.

And it looks like they’re not only doing good but having fun, too. Support them when you see them. They deserve it.

Said McNeice in the email: “We are active in our community and have participated at the following events:”

Gravenhurst Winter Carnival Pancake Breakfast

Music on the Barge

Vision Screening in the Ready for Kindergarten programs across Muskoka

Bingo at CNIB Camp at Lake Joseph

Eye Glasses Collection

Food Bank Collections at Sobey’s and Independent Grocers

Sports Hall of Fame

Boat Show BBQ

Youth Baseball Association BBQ

BIA Uptown BBQ

Car Show BBQ

South Muskoka Shield home games 50/50 draw

Flag Program

Visit with Santa

Yard Sale

Tree Library

Spring Trail Cleanup

“We have provided financial support many organizations, including the following:”

Student bursaries to Gravenhurst High School graduates

Books to KP Manson and Beechgrove Public Schools

Girl Guides

Guide Dogs of Canada

Muskoka Victim Services

South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

Bob Rumball Camp for the Deaf

Lions Homes for the Deaf

Lions Clubs International Disaster Fund

Camp Kirk

Boys Scouts

“We have also provided support to individuals in need for eye glasses and assistive device purchases.

“We are grateful for your support and look forward to another successful year.”