Gravenhurst Lions report busy year of service, look forward to helping community in 2017
Gord McNeice Lions Club PR
GRAVENHURST — The Gravenhurst Lions Club reports another busy, successful year of community service, but only because of the “tremendous support of the community.”
In a summation report to the outstanding decades-old Gravenhurst service club and the residents who support them, PR person Gord McNeice sent along some photos and noted just some of the good deeds the two-dozen dedicated Lions members have supported and taken part in in 2016.
This is the 100th anniversary of Lions International, known for their Guide Dog program and help with the CNIB and eye-glasses around the world.
And it looks like they’re not only doing good but having fun, too. Support them when you see them. They deserve it.
Said McNeice in the email: “We are active in our community and have participated at the following events:”
- Gravenhurst Winter Carnival Pancake Breakfast
- Music on the Barge
- Vision Screening in the Ready for Kindergarten programs across Muskoka
- Bingo at CNIB Camp at Lake Joseph
- Eye Glasses Collection
- Food Bank Collections at Sobey’s and Independent Grocers
- Sports Hall of Fame
- Boat Show BBQ
Youth Baseball Association BBQ
- BIA Uptown BBQ
- Car Show BBQ
- South Muskoka Shield home games 50/50 draw
- Flag Program
- Visit with Santa
- Yard Sale
- Tree Library
- Spring Trail Cleanup
“We have provided financial support many organizations, including the following:”
- Student bursaries to Gravenhurst High School graduates
- Books to KP Manson and Beechgrove Public Schools
- Girl Guides
- Guide Dogs of Canada
- Muskoka Victim Services
South Muskoka Hospital Foundation
- Bob Rumball Camp for the Deaf
- Lions Homes for the Deaf
- Lions Clubs International Disaster Fund
- Camp Kirk
- Boys Scouts
“We have also provided support to individuals in need for eye glasses and assistive device purchases.
“We are grateful for your support and look forward to another successful year.”
