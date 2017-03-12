Bracebridge sponsors busy readying to welcome Syrian refugee family Wednesday

BRACEBRIDGE — Friends, volunteers and supports of Syrian Refuge Bracebridge are busily putting the final touches on to welcome their refugee family Wednesday.

After more than a year’s delay, they say in an update to everyone in the community who have helped and donated, they are “absolutely thrilled to let you know that the Khaleds have passed their interview, medical and security checks, and late last week (first week of March) and we learned that their visas have been issued and their flight is booked.

“They will be arriving in Toronto next Wednesday, March 15.”

Yes the big day is almost here.

The mom, dad and daughter leave Erbil in the morning, their time, and arrive in Toronto in the evening. After a 15-hour trip with a one-year-old and with an eight hour time difference, they are sure to be exhausted.

A small group of organizers will drive down in a Hammond’s van to welcome them.

“We want them to know we’re excited to meet them without overwhelming them. Their first trip to Bracebridge will be in the dark.”

Volunteers are gearing up for their arrival. The Khaleds will be staying for the first while at Susie and Kent Phillip’s, and John and Sigrid Purdon have been scouting out possible housing and making a list of available furniture.

A nephew of one of the volunteers has a bicycle importing business and has offered to provide them with bikes. So once the fair weather arrives we will see them wheeling around town.

They will soon be meeting with volunteers to sort out finances, finding a doctor and dentist, getting their driver’s license, health cards etc.

They will need some time to rest after their long trip and to adjust to this new environment, although we are sure they will be curious to look around and to meet everyone soon.

March 21st is Nowruz – the Kurdish New Year.

Hassan predicted some time ago that they would be here for Nowruz.

No doubt the day will be marked in a special way this year.