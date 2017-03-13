Dr. Iannantuono replaces Dr. Goossens as chief of medical staff at Muskoka hospitals

TODAILY.com Staff

BRACEBRIDGE — MAHC has a new chief of medical staff.

Longtime local physician and sugeon Dr. Biagio Iannantuono is the head of the medical team for Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC).

Evelyn Brown, chair of the hospitals board announced the move Monday in a news release.

It says MAHC began looking for a chief of staff when Dr. Jan Goossens told the board last year he would be stepping down from the position at the end of his contract in March 2017.

Goossens was chief of staff for five years, Allyson Snelling, MAHC communications assistant tells TODAILY.com. His contract was for a three-year term, which was extended by two more years, which was completed last year.

Recognizing he was keen to move on, Iannantuono stepped forward to assist the organization in the interim while recruitment efforts for a permanent chief of staff continue.

Iannantuono has been appointed to a one-year term as of today (March 13, 2017).

He is a general surgeon who has been practising in Bracebridge for 20 years. He has been involved in teaching residents and medical students from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine for nearly 10 years and was formally appointed to the NOSM faculty in 2013. He is a medical graduate of the University of Western Ontario in London, his hometown, and completed his general surgery residency at McMaster University.

Throughout his career, Iannantuono has held leadership roles including president of MAHC’s medical staff, and has been an active member on a number of hospitals committees.

He has also served as a board member of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation.

The chief of staff is a member of the hospitals administration team and is accountable to the board of directors.

Through the medical advisory committee, the chief of staff provides leadership to the medical staff to ensure quality care to all patients in accordance with policies established by the board.

“I am looking forward to the valuable experience this leadership position will provide and the opportunity to work with my hospital colleagues in a different capacity,” said Dr. Iannantuono in the release.

“My first priority is to maintain the highest quality medical care here in Muskoka, and to ensure we have the appropriate physician resources. I hope to also focus on innovation in clinical practice and physician recruitment.”

Iannantuono lives in Bracebridge with his wife Dr. Tina Kappos and their three children, and also plans to continue his local surgical practice.

Snelling says the board expects recruitment efforts for a permanent replacement will ramp up in the fall.