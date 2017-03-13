MNRF ‘Flood Outlook:’ potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds

TODAILY.com Staff

PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA — As of 3 p.m. Monday March 13, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook is in effect for its district, which includes Muskoka, the Territorial District of Parry Sound and a north-west portion of Haliburton.

A “Flood Outlook” remains in effect for the Muskoka River Watershed west of Lake of Bays including the South Branch of the Muskoka River and the Moon River/Bala Reach.

The release says residents within the Parry Sound-Muskoka area should keep a close watch on conditions, regularly check for updated messages and exercise caution around water bodies as flows and levels within rivers and streams remain high.

Although flooding is not expected at this time, residents may wish to consider taking action to secure or protect any property in flood-prone or vulnerable areas.

It is expected that lower-lying portions of known flood-prone roads along river courses will be impacted to various degrees as river levels remain high over the next few days.

With cooler temperatures, banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies are extremely slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

They say travelling on the newly formed ice should be avoided.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts and may be impassible due to current water levels.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

The current weather forecast calls for mainly cool daytime highs over the next four days with near and above zero temperatures for later in the week and overnight lows being at or below seasonal. At this time, predicted accumulations are minimal, with some snow expected early in the week.

Description of Current Conditions

Current water levels and flows are higher than normal for this time of year, due to previous precipitation accumulation, warm temperatures and rapid snow melt. Several weeks of snowy weather, followed by warm daytime highs and heavy precipitation has the area blanketed with an average of 36cm of snow depth containing 145mm of snow water content.

Continued snowmelt and runoff due to forecasted warm temperatures later in the week may result in sustained high flows and levels depending on current stream conditions. Cold overnight temperatures will help to reduce river flows in the river systems.

Additionally, slippery and unstable banks and extremely cold water temperatures can lead to very hazardous conditions around any water body.

This message will expire on Monday, March 20, at 12 p.m.

Terminology: Notification Levels

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters, anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds or other conditions

FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and municipalities

FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities.

Contact Information:

For more information please contact: the Parry Sound District MNRF Water Management Department 705-646-5531.

A close watch on local conditions and weather forecasts from Environment Canada is recommended.

Environment Canada bulletins can be found at http://weather.gc.ca/

The Surface Water Monitoring Centre public webpage can be found here: http://www.ontario.ca/flooding