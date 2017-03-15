2 homeless after loss of $400,000 home in Sparrow Lake fire early Wednesday

GRAVENHURST — Two people are homeless and facing the loss of a $400,000 home after escaping a middle of the night fire in south Gravenhurst today.

The early morning blaze Wednesday destroyed the home in rural Gravenhurst.

Gravenhurst Fire say shortly after 3 a.m. a 911 call came in to firefighters about a structure fire at 1087 Sparrow Lake Route D.

When they arrived, firefighters encountered a fast-moving fire that was being driven by brisk winds.

Two adult occupants were out of the house already awaiting fire crews, says a release.

About 25 firefighters and fire tucks from Gravenhurst stations 1 and 2 battled the blaze in sub-zero temperatures shuttling water to the scene in tanker trucks. Weather conditions hampered firefighting operations, and unfortunately the house was destroyed.

Preliminarily, damage has been estimated at $400,000.00.

There have been no injuries reported at this point.

Ontario Provincial Police, Muskoka Paramedic Services and Hydro One crews also attended the scene to assist with this incident.

No cause has been determined as yet, but the incident is not considered suspicious.