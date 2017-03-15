Gravenhurst’s active transportation plan, study looks at more walkable community

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Plans for a more localized, core-living and active transportation experience inside the town are taking shape as Gravenhurst looks to an aging population and future as it marks its 130th year.

A new website with a survey promotes walkability and a lifestyle that promotes more mobility ease and blends in with provincial policy statement guidelines and global trends for a more urban existence and promotion of living within distance of more amenities.

And is in keeping with Jane Jacobs best practices.

The Town of Gravenhurst has adopted an Age Friendly Active Transportation Plan, passed by council at their February meeting.

It is the result of a study initiated under the Age Friendly Communities Grant from the Province of Ontario, they say in a release Wednesday.

The town received $25,000 from the province to undertake strategic planning with a focus on active transportation and understanding the needs of an aging demographic.

In 2016, Cambium Inc. was selected to undertake the development of a Gravenhurst plan. Over the past few months, under the direction of consultant Rob Voigt, the group has worked in partnership with the town to host a public Open House ‘Idea Bombing Event’, create an online survey and share valuable educational content for better understanding of the initiatives on the town’s website.

“The information collected helped to shape the final plan and will provide a better understanding of the current active transportation needs of residents in our community and present some of the unique opportunities available to us,” said Jeremy Rand, project lead.

During the Feb. 28 council meeting, Voigt noted that one of the driving principles of the plan is “asset based community design,” which focuses on guiding the evolution of the community by working with its existing assets.

Scott Lucas, director of development, advised council that staff will now pursue the creation of a task force to oversee implementation of the plan and seek out grant opportunities.

The final plan is available for review on the town’s website www.gravenhurst.ca/transplan.

The Task Force will continue to update the community on future progress of the plan and thank all those who participated in the process.

For more information, please contact Rand at 705-687-3412 ext.246 or email him at jeremy.rand@gravenhurst.ca