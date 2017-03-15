OPP launch strategic plan to 2020 in wake of concerns, criticisms

ORILLIA — In the wake of rural complaints about cost of policing and wider reported concerns about service regarding sexual assaults, Ontario’s provincial police force has released its strategic plan to 2020.

In a release Wednesday, the OPP says its 2017-2019 plan “provides overall direction for the next three years as it evolves and modernizes service delivery to Ontario’s communities. At the core of the Plan, is the OPP’s vision, Safe Communities… A Secure Ontario.”

It says the focus continues on five strategic priorities: Leadership, Healthy Workforce, Analytics, Technology and Reinvestment to help us achieve crime prevention and harm reduction, working in partnership with our communities.

“Together, these priorities will prepare the OPP to meet future expectations,” it says.

It adds through proactive programs like focused patrol, engaging in cybercrime counter measures, deploying new technology or calculated reinvestment, we will continue to adjust to the growing demands of policing.

The OPP says it remains committed to the professional development of its leaders and the health and well-being of its members and will implement more programs and supports. “We have made considerable progress applying early intervention and preventative solutions, profoundly changing how we think about mental health as the basis for overall well-being,” the release states.

The OPP recently introduced its holistic approach to the lifelong health of its members with THRIVE, a Total Health Reinvestment program.

The strategic plan, together with the Regional, Bureau and Detachment Action Plans, says the OPP, puts it in the best possible position to keep pace with emerging challenges and to meet future expectations.

To view the OPP 2017-2019 Strategic Plan go to https://www.opp.ca/index.php?id=115&entryid=56c350878f94aca175a82486