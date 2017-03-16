Suspect in Orillia nursing home theft smiles for security cameras on Sunday

ORILLIA — A suspect wanted in a daytime theft at a nursing home appears to be smiling for security cameras in a pair of photos police have released.

OPP at Orillia report that on Monday March 13, 2017, police received the report of a Break Enter and Theft at a nursing mome on Mississaga Street in the City of Orillia.

They are investigating the theft that occurred on Sunday March 12 at approximately 1 p.m.

A man entered the office at the seniors’ residential home on Mississaga Street west and stole cash.

There was video surveillance at this location capturing a good image of the male suspect.

He is described as being a white male, in his mid-30s with a slim build, facial hair and short brown hair. He was wearing an Under Armour hoodie and a baseball cap.

The investigation has revealed similar incidents occurred in Alliston.

Video footage shows the same male suspect. See attached photos.

If you have information that may assist with this investigation, please call the Orillia OPP @ 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also submit your tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or others. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display. You will remain anonymous, will not be required to testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.