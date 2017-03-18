Police seek hit-and-run driver after pedestrian stuck in Huntsville early Saturday on Hwy. 60

HUNTSVILLE – A hit-and-run driver herer has left a local man with serious injuries in hospital.

Police says shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday March 18, members of the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Emergency Services responded to the scene of an injured pedestrian on Highway #60 East of Allison’s Point Road in Huntsville

A 33-year-old Huntsville man was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported by ground to a local Hospital then subsequently airlifted to a hospital in southern Ontario with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 705-789-5551 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.